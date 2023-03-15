Nolte: Fact-Checkers Busted Again — Biden Seeks to Eliminate 96% of Gas Stoves

It wasn’t until America’s crooked fact-checkers said Joe Biden had no intention of banning gas stoves that I was certain Joe Biden would ban gas stoves. And now we know he is — 96 percent of them.

“Yes, the Biden administration is coming for your gas stove,” writes Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) in the Washington Examiner.

It’s a backdoor ban by way of outrageous regulations only four percent of gas stoves will meet. And it’s being done, not through democracy and our elected representatives, but by fascist bureaucrats in the Department of Energy.

Yes, Virginia, the Deep State is real…

The Department of Energy is conducting this gas stove grab through a rule that would impose extreme energy performance standards on residential cooktops. The department’s proposed rule sets requirements for gas cooktops at the maximum technologically feasible or “max-tech” level. Based on the Department of Energy’s own analysis, gas cooktops at the max-tech level represent just 4% of current market share and exclude all conventional free-stand ranges. Any rule that causes 96% of the products available today to be eliminated from the market is an extreme regulation. In fact, it is essentially an outright ban on gas stoves.

Back in January, news broke that the Biden administration was seeking to ban gas stoves. This breaking news did not come from anonymous sources or out of thin air. It came from an on-the-record interview with Biden Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr.:

A federal agency says a ban on gas stoves is on the table amid rising concern about harmful indoor air pollutants emitted by the appliances. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to take action to address the pollution, which can cause health and respiratory problems. “This is a hidden hazard,” Richard Trumka Jr., an agency commissioner, said in an interview. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

Naturally, such an outrageous and anti-American idea stirred people up who believe in freedom.

GOP Rep. Burgess: Biden’s Weighing Forcing Electric Stoves when Electricity Prices Are Skyrocketing:

And then, what always happens, happened again…

Because banning something people love would politically damage His Fraudulency Joe Biden and Democrats, the media did what it always does… Lied to us. The crooked fact checkers went to work to 1) say there is no ban and 2) smear those of us reporting the truth about the ban as conspiracy theorists.

Just a tiny taste…

FactCheck.org:

The Biden administration is not planning to ban gas stoves.

Reuters Fact Check:

Nationwide bans on gas stoves are not going to be introduced imminently, the U.S. government agency responsible for regulating consumer product safety said.

USA Today Fact Check:

The claim: The Biden administration wants to ban gas stoves … Our rating: False

Snopes:

Is Biden Administration Banning Gas Stoves Over Climate Change [which is a hoax] Concerns? … False

PolitiFact:

The White House is not banning gas stoves and ovens.

And then, what always happens, happened again…

The right-wing conspiracy theory turned out to be…true.

This is how the federal government and corporate media work together to push their left-wing agenda. The whole idea is to bully and browbeat us into letting down our guard. Then…after our guard is down…something fascist becomes law, or a serious scandal is dismissed as Russian disinformation long enough for a lying, decrepit racist to become president.

Remember when the COVID lab leak theory was a lie coming from racists?

Remember when it was crazy to believe the Obama administration spied on then-candidate Donald Trump?

Remember when Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation?

Remember when Trump colluded with Russia?

Remember when it was homophobic to say gay marriage would open a Pandora’s box, and now it’s homophobic to point to the Pandora’s box of drag queens and gay porn in elementary schools?

Remember when the media went from Critical Race Theory is not being taught in schools to Critical Race Theory should not be banned in schools?

There’s no doubt in my mind (I’m still allowed to have an opinion, right?) that this is no accident and something that goes well beyond bias.

This is straight-up coordination between the government and media to gaslight the public. Once is a coincidence. Twice is a wild coincidence. This happens constantly, and that can only happen by way of coordination.

Again, a tiny taste…

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Global Warming Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

Frame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault Narrative

The COVID lab leak theory is racist

Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation

Joe Biden will never ban gas stoves

QUESTION: What’s the difference between a corporate media fact-checker who tells the truth and Bigfoot?

ANSWER: There’s evidence Bigfoot exists.

