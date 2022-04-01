15 Media Personalities Caught in ‘7-Hour Gap’ Trump Call Log Hoax

Democratic Party activists in media — including from the New Yorker, CNN, and the Atlantic, among others — proliferated the now-debunked “seven-hour gap” hoax story originating with the January 6 Committee, after CNN admitted the story was false.

With the establishment media abuzz this week with articles about a “seven-hour gap” in White House switchboard logs on January 6, it came to light on Thursday night the gap was reportedly due to the use of ordinary landlines and cell phones.

“Documents turned over to the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and then leaked to the media, suggested that there was a gap that could have been caused by President Donald Trump or his aides suppressing information,” Breitbart News reported.

But before the story was revealed as a hoax, Democrats and Democrat-allied organizations were quick to pounce on the false story as equivalent to the Watergate scandal and other such falsehoods.

Jon Cooper, who was the national finance chair of Draft Biden 2016, called on the deep state to find the non-existent missing time gap of Trump’s phone log.

Anonymous, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 7.5 hour gap in Trump's phone log that is missing. cc: @YourAnonNews — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 29, 2022

Susan Glasser, a staff writer for the New Yorker and CNN’s “global affairs analyst,” said the alleged gap put “Nixon’s 18 minute gap to shame.”

Puts Nixon’s 18 minute gap to shame… https://t.co/AjbPnQmr0f — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) March 29, 2022

HuffPost, a Democrat-allied publication, claimed the alleged gap could mean Trump was using a burner phone on January 6.

A gap in official records raises the possibility that Donald Trump was using burner phones to speak to other officials the day of the Capitol riot. https://t.co/QssbaNu9Sl — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 31, 2022

Molly Jong-Fast, a writer for the Atlantic Magazine and Vogue Magazine, made an amazing statement. “7 hours and 37 minutes is a very long time,” she tweeted.

7 hours and 37 minutes is a very long time — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 29, 2022

MSNBC tweeted that Trump’s alleged missing call log could be the same as the Nixon tapes.

'Astonishing': Bob Woodward compares Trump call log gap to infamous Nixon tapes gap https://t.co/63sBHd0CaX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 31, 2022

David Weissman, a “proud liberal,” asked why Trump supporters are not outraged as they were about Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails as Secretary of State.

Why is the “but her emails” crowd silent about the seven-hour gap in Trump’s phone logs? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 29, 2022

BrooklynDad_Defiant!, who is “perpetually pissed,” tweeted, “A lot of sedition can happen in 7 hours.”

A lot of sedition can happen in 7 hours. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 30, 2022

The USA Singers, who produce “resistance music” and purport to “stand with Democracy” and “against fascism” and “with the people of Ukraine,” tweeted that Trump, “that guilty motherfucker” should be arrested for the alleged gap.

Nixon erased 18 minutes. Trump erased 7 hours. Arrest that guilty motherfucker now. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) March 29, 2022

Citizens for Ethics, a Democrat-allied special interest group, falsely tweeted that Trump had a gap in his phone logs.

Nixon had an 18.5 minute gap in his White House tapes. Trump has a 7.5 hour gap in phone logs from January 6th. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 29, 2022

Arron Rupar, who alleges he is a “journalist,” said the false gap allegation was like Watergate.

a gap in the tapes! appreciate the writers' callback to Watergate in this latest plot twist https://t.co/dLR8jm12r9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2022

CNN reporter, Manu Raju, tweeted the alleged false gap was true.

7 hour and 37 minute gap in Trump’s phone records on Jan. 6 https://t.co/0JDAoNgJRD — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 29, 2022

Scott Dworkin, Obama alum and co-founder and executive director of the Democrat Coalition, tweeted that the gap indicated Trump was initiating a coup attempt.

Trump phone logs have a 7 hour 37 minute gap on Jan 6. Probably because he was busy attempting a coup. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 29, 2022

Dan Rather, the disgraced former CBS News anchor, propagated falsehoods.

Wait, January 6? A gap in phone logs? I can’t remember. Was anything happening on that day that Donald Trump might have been talking with people about? https://t.co/uPttrTz4LG — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 29, 2022

Asha Rangappa, a former FBI special agent, tweeted that the gap could be closed by collecting the records of Republican members of Congress.

We know the people who received calls or talked to Trump during the gap: Mike Lee, Jim Jordan, Mike Pence, etc. Get their records, identify the incoming number, and then you’ve got the phone(s) Trump was using. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 29, 2022

Occupy Democrats, a far-left group, said the falsely alleged gap was a “bombshell” and violated several laws.

BREAKING: January 6 Committee drops bombshell, announces that Trump violated several laws in his attempt to steal Biden’s win, including “obstructing Congress” & “defrauding the United States” — putting Trump’s freedom at serious risk. RT IF YOU THINK THAT TRUMP MUST BE CHARGED! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 3, 2022

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø