WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Walks Away from Question About Hallie Biden

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of the Briefing Room on Thursday as a reporter tried to shout a question about payments to Hallie Biden, the president’s daugher-in-law, from a Chinese company.

The payments to Hallie, who is Beau Biden’s widow, were revealed earlier Thursday when the House Oversight Committee revealed that a state-linked Chinese company sent $3 million to an associate of Biden’s other son, Hunter Biden, and that some of that money was distributed to four other accounts associated with the Biden family.

Recipients included President Biden’s brother, James; Hunter; Hallie, and an unnamed “Biden.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Beau Biden’s widow and Hunter’s ex-wife Hallie Biden is the “new” family business member who received a $25,000 cash payment on March 27, 2017, from family associate Robinson Walker’s LLC regarding a Chinese venture, the House Oversight Committee revealed Thursday. Walker, who has described himself as someone who “generally [has] been acting as a surrogate for H[unter] around the country and abroad pursuing opportunities,” received a $3 million payment from State Energy HK Limited, which was divvied up between four Biden family members: Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unknown Biden. According to the committee, Hallie is the new member identified who was previously a mystery. There is still an unknown “Biden” in the bank records. No first name is listed for the fourth Biden. It is notable that State Energy HK Limited was named by Comer as an entity funneling money to the Bidens. State Energy HK Limited was under the control of Chinese company CEFC China Energy’s chairman, Ye Jianming, and was affiliated with CEFC. Ye, State Energy HK Limited, and CEFC were closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party.