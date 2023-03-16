WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Walks Away from Question About Hallie Biden

Joel B. Pollak

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of the Briefing Room on Thursday as a reporter tried to shout a question about payments to Hallie Biden, the president’s daugher-in-law, from a Chinese company.

Attorney General Beau Biden (L) celebrates his win with his wife Hallie Biden during a victory party for Democrats on November 2, 2010 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden won in his re-election bid for Delaware Attorney General against Independent candidate Doug Campbell. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The payments to Hallie, who is Beau Biden’s widow, were revealed earlier Thursday when the House Oversight Committee revealed that a state-linked Chinese company sent $3 million to an associate of Biden’s other son, Hunter Biden, and that some of that money was distributed to four other accounts associated with the Biden family.

Recipients included President Biden’s brother, James; Hunter; Hallie, and an unnamed “Biden.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Beau Biden’s widow and Hunter’s ex-wife Hallie Biden is the “new” family business member who received a $25,000 cash payment on March 27, 2017, from family associate Robinson Walker’s LLC regarding a Chinese venture, the House Oversight Committee revealed Thursday.

Walker, who has described himself as someone who “generally [has] been acting as a surrogate for H[unter] around the country and abroad pursuing opportunities,” received a $3 million payment from State Energy HK Limited, which was divvied up between four Biden family members: Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unknown Biden. According to the committee, Hallie is the new member identified who was previously a mystery. There is still an unknown “Biden” in the bank records. No first name is listed for the fourth Biden.

It is notable that State Energy HK Limited was named by Comer as an entity funneling money to the Bidens. State Energy HK Limited was under the control of Chinese company CEFC China Energy’s chairman, Ye Jianming, and was affiliated with CEFC. Ye, State Energy HK Limited, and CEFC were closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

Ye was a business partner of Hunter, and CEFC was to launch a joint venture with the Biden family, in which 10% of the equity was to be reserved for “the big guy.” Ye is currently in jail in China on bribery allegations.

The White House responded earlier Thursday to the revelations, denouncing the House Oversight Committee for what it called a “disgusting” attack on the president’s family. It did not, however, deny the transactions.

That fueled speculation among some, including legal scholar Jonathan Turley, that the White House would face questions about the scandal in Thursday’s briefing.

However, no reporters asked about it until the end.

As Jean-Pierre concluded the briefing, a reporter shouted the question, but she ignored it and left the room.

