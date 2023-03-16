Beau Biden’s widow and Hunter’s ex-wife Hallie Biden is the “new” family business member who received a $25,000 cash payment on March 27, 2017, from family associate Robinson Walker’s LLC regarding a Chinese venture, the House Oversight Committee revealed Thursday.

Walker, who has described himself as someone who “generally [has] been acting as a surrogate for H[unter] around the country and abroad pursuing opportunities,” received a $3 million payment from State Energy HK Limited, which was divvied up between four Biden family members: Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unknown Biden. According to the committee, Hallie is the new member identified who was previously a mystery. There is still an unknown “Biden” in the bank records. No first name is listed for the fourth Biden.

“Hallie is the president’s son’s widow and ex-lover of Hunter. She is also widely reported to be a school counselor. It is unknown why Hallie would receive $25,000 from Walker’s LLC obtained from the family’s Chinese venture with State Energy HK Limited. It is also unknown what services, if any, she rendered for the money,” the committee stated.

It is also unclear who the account holder is for the bank account titled simply, “Biden,” according to the committee.

It is notable that State Energy HK Limited was named by Comer as an entity funneling money to the Bidens. State Energy HK Limited was under the control of Chinese company CEFC China Energy’s chairman, Ye Jianming, and was affiliated with CEFC. Ye, State Energy HK Limited, and CEFC were closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

Hunter made huge money from Ye. In 2017, Hunter earned a $1 million legal retainer from Jianming’s company. He also received a large diamond from Ye worth an estimated $80,000 in February 2017. Since 2018, Ye has been under detention in China on charges of bribery.

In 2017, the Biden family had also negotiated a deal with CEFC in which Joe Biden (“Big Guy”) would receive a ten percent equity stake in the joint venture with Hunter’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski. Another Hunter Biden business partner, James Gilliar, dubbed Joe Biden the “big guy” in his May 13, 2017, email to Bobulinski, who has confirmed “the big guy” was a reference to Joe Biden. The 2017 email revealed that a business deal between Bobulinski, the Biden family, and high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party would include 10 percent “held by H for the big guy ?”

In a memo obtained by Breitbart News, the committee outlined how much of the $3 million flowed from State Energy HK Limited to the Biden family members:

On March 1, 2017—less than two months after Vice President Joe Biden left public office— State Energy HK Limited, a Chinese company, wired $3 million to Robinson Walker, LLC. At the time of the wire, Rob Walker’s business account had a balance of approximately $159,000. The next day, Robinson Walker, LLC wired $1,065,000 to European Energy and Infrastructure Group (EEIG) in Abu Dhabi, a company associated with James Gilliar. Gilliar was a business partner of Hunter Biden and involved in foreign transactions with the Biden family. After the Robinson Walker, LLC account received $3 million from State Energy HK Limited, Biden family members and their companies began receiving incremental payments over a period of approximately three months. The recipients of the money included Hallie Biden, companies associated with Hunter Biden and James Biden, and an unknown bank account identified as “Biden.”

After the Chinese company wired Robinson Walker, LLC the $3 million, the Biden family received approximately $1,065,692 over a three-month period in different bank accounts. Notably, EEIG, James Gilliar’s affiliated company, received almost the exact same amount— $1,065,000—on March 2, 2017. From the bank records, it appears that the Biden family received approximately one-third of the money obtained from the China wire.

Comer has pledged to unearth China’s financial ties to the Biden family and to ascertain whether Joe Biden is compromised by the Communist Chinese Party

“The Oversight Committee is concerned about the national security implications resulting from President Biden’s family receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals,” Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said about the money funnels. “We will continue to follow the money trail and facts to determine if President Biden is compromised by his family’s business schemes and if there is a national security threat.”

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a ten percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

