Donald Trump Posts on Facebook for First Time Since 2021

Former President Donald Trump on Friday made his first post on Facebook since his account was banned in 2021.

“I’M BACK,” Trump posted along with a twelve-second video clip from his 2016 election night victory speech.

“Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business,” Trump says in the clip as he is seen standing next to former Vice President Mike Pence and his youngest son, Barron.

Trump was suspended from Facebook, and other big tech social media platforms, in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riots.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue,” Trump’s last post before his ban read. “Thank you!”

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, lifted Trump’s ban from both platforms in January after a two-year suspension. In January, Trump’s campaign spokesman told Fox News that being active on Facebook “will be an important tool for the 2024 campaign to reach voters.”

Trump’s Friday Facebook post marks the first post on any of his recently reinstated social media platforms.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk lifted Trump’s ban when he acquired the platform, but Trump has yet to tweet again. Instead, the former president has been using his Truth Social platform to communicate with his supporters.

On Friday, Youtube lifted restrictions on Trump’s account that prevented him from uploading new videos to his account.

“We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, balancing that with the importance of preserving the opportunity for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election,” Youtube public policy vice president Leslie Miller told Axios. “This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.