“Alvin Bragg may very well be the most dangerous, divisive, incompetent, and compromised District Attorney in America. On Day ONE, my FIRST action as Governor would have been to tell Bragg he was being fired,” Zeldin wrote in a social media post.

Early Saturday, Trump announced he expects to be arrested this week based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Breitbart News’s Ashley Oliver reported.

The office is investigating his alleged role in hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

In a statement, Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, said: