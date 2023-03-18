Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Saturday amid news that former President Donald Trump expects to be arrested.
“Alvin Bragg may very well be the most dangerous, divisive, incompetent, and compromised District Attorney in America. On Day ONE, my FIRST action as Governor would have been to tell Bragg he was being fired,” Zeldin wrote in a social media post.
Early Saturday, Trump announced he expects to be arrested this week based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Breitbart News’s Ashley Oliver reported.
The office is investigating his alleged role in hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.
In a statement, Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, said:
ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!
It was not yet known what the criminal charges against him would be .
Oliver added, “[R]eports about Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case related to porn star Daniels and the former president indicated in recent weeks that an indictment decision could be near.”
In August, Zeldin, who was the Republican gubernatorial nominee in the state, promised to fire Bragg if elected.
“I will FIRE Alvin Bragg immediately upon taking office as New York’s next Governor in January,” he wrote in a social media post.
— Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) August 29, 2022
Bragg was elected thanks to a campaign contribution from Soros, who is a billionaire Democrat mega-donor. Soros has funded leftist district attorney candidates all over the nation.
“Although Bragg campaigned on a ‘pro-jailbreak agenda’ that sought to end prosecution for various crimes, Manhattan residents overwhelmingly voted to install Bragg as district attorney,” according to Breitbart News.
In reaction to Zeldin’s recent post, followers expressed their opinions on Bragg, one person writing, “Soros funded Marxist tyrant needs to go!”
“Yet another example of how bad it is that Lee wasn’t named [sic] Governor. Bragg would have been long gone by now,” another replied.
