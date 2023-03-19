President Joe Biden contradicted Hunter Biden’s confession the family business received payments in 2017 out of China.

“That’s not true,” Joe Biden protested to reporters Friday when questioned about recent revelations the family’s bank accounts were enriched with funds from communist China.

Despite Joe Biden’s claims, Hunter admitted on Thursday the family business did accept China money in 2017. Hunter not only admitted the Biden family business received China money, but he also acknowledged he, along with James, Hailie, and unknown “Biden,” all received $1.3 million collectively.

“Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden, with whom he was involved with at the time, and sharing expenses,” Hunter’s spokesperson acknowledged.

The White House on Friday refused to respond to a request for comment when Breitbart News inquired whether Joe Biden still believed Hunter did not receive China cash, as he previously said.

Joe Biden’s denial comes after House Oversight Committee James Comer’s (R-KY) revelation on Tuesday the Biden family business received a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company and subsequent payments after President Joe Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.

Comer has also found evidence that shows the Biden family business received $179,836.86 while Joe Biden was in the White House while he was Vice president in 2015. Although the sum appears to be insignificant compared to the $31 million received by the business during Joe Biden’s time as vice president, the new amount builds upon the previous reporting in 2022 by Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer.