President Joe Biden contradicted Hunter Biden’s confession the family business received payments in 2017 out of China.
“That’s not true,” Joe Biden protested to reporters Friday when questioned about recent revelations the family’s bank accounts were enriched with funds from communist China.
Despite Joe Biden’s claims, Hunter admitted on Thursday the family business did accept China money in 2017. Hunter not only admitted the Biden family business received China money, but he also acknowledged he, along with James, Hailie, and unknown “Biden,” all received $1.3 million collectively.
“Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden, with whom he was involved with at the time, and sharing expenses,” Hunter’s spokesperson acknowledged.
The White House on Friday refused to respond to a request for comment when Breitbart News inquired whether Joe Biden still believed Hunter did not receive China cash, as he previously said.
.@JoelPollak: "News Thursday of payments from a Chinese company to members of President Joe Biden’s family amounts to a potential case for bribery, an impeachable offense under the Constitution." https://t.co/GXSMm4hZ52
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 17, 2023
Joe Biden’s denial comes after House Oversight Committee James Comer’s (R-KY) revelation on Tuesday the Biden family business received a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company and subsequent payments after President Joe Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.
In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.
Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a ten percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
