Fact Check: Joe Biden Falsely Claimed Hunter Never Made Millions 

Hunter Biden walks along the South Lawn before the pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Wendell Husebø

CLAIM: President Joe Biden claimed in a 2020 debate with former President Donald Trump that his “son has not made money from China.”

VERDICT: False. Hunter and the Biden family business made millions in 2017 from Chinese business deals.

According to Hunter’s statement on Thursday, Hunter not only admitted the Biden family business received China money but that Hunter, James, and Hailie Biden all received China funds. According to the House Oversight Committee this week, an unknown “Biden” — along with Hunter, James, and Hallie — all received $1.3 million collectively.

“Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden, with whom he was involved with at the time, and sharing expenses,” Hunter’s spokesperson admitted.

Joe Biden and his team have claimed at least seven times Joe Biden has not been involved in the family business. At least 18 pieces of evidence suggest otherwise.

President Joe Biden, lower right, talks with his son Hunter Biden, lower left, as they walk up the steps with first lady Jill Biden, top left, and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen, top right, to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. They are heading to South Carolina for a week-long vacation on Kiawah Island. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here’s what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” Joe Biden claimed in 2019.

Breitbart News requested comment from the White House about Hunter’s acknowledgment of the China funds and whether Joe Biden still believes Hunter did not receive China cash, as Joe Biden once denied. The White House did not respond.

Breitbart News also requested comment about whether the president still stands by his statement that he has never spoken to Hunter about the Biden family business, even though congressional whistleblowers claim Joe Biden indirectly benefited financially from the Biden family business, raising questions about whether Joe Biden is written into the family’s business deals off the books, such as the deal where a Biden family associate mentioned Joe Biden as the “big guy” who would receive 10 percent, The White House did not respond to the request for comment.

Concerning the unknown “Biden” who received payments from China, the White House did not respond to a request for comment about who the unknown “Biden” might be or if the “Biden” was Joe Biden.

Breitbart News also questioned the White House if Joe Biden’s aides still stood by their claims that Joe Biden has not been involved in the family’s business. Again, Breitbart News received no response.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

