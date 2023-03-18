Fact Check: Joe Biden Falsely Claimed Hunter Never Made Millions 

CLAIM: President Joe Biden claimed in a 2020 debate with former President Donald Trump that his “son has not made money from China.”

VERDICT: False. Hunter and the Biden family business made millions in 2017 from Chinese business deals.

According to Hunter’s statement on Thursday, Hunter not only admitted the Biden family business received China money but that Hunter, James, and Hailie Biden all received China funds. According to the House Oversight Committee this week, an unknown “Biden” — along with Hunter, James, and Hallie — all received $1.3 million collectively.

“Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden, with whom he was involved with at the time, and sharing expenses,” Hunter’s spokesperson admitted. Joe Biden and his team have claimed at least seven times Joe Biden has not been involved in the family business. At least 18 pieces of evidence suggest otherwise.

“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here’s what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” Joe Biden claimed in 2019.

Breitbart News requested comment from the White House about Hunter’s acknowledgment of the China funds and whether Joe Biden still believes Hunter did not receive China cash, as Joe Biden once denied. The White House did not respond.