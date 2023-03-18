Fact Check: Joe Biden Falsely Claimed Hunter Never Made Millions 

CLAIM: President Joe Biden claimed in a 2020 debate with former President Donald Trump that his “son has not made money from China.”
VERDICT: False. Hunter and the Biden family business made millions in 2017 from Chinese business deals.
“Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden, with whom he was involved with at the time, and sharing expenses,” Hunter’s spokesperson admitted.
Joe Biden and his team have claimed at least seven times Joe Biden has not been involved in the family business. At least 18 pieces of evidence suggest otherwise.
“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here’s what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” Joe Biden claimed in 2019.
Breitbart News requested comment from the White House about Hunter’s acknowledgment of the China funds and whether Joe Biden still believes Hunter did not receive China cash, as Joe Biden once denied. The White House did not respond.
Breitbart News also requested comment about whether the president still stands by his statement that he has never spoken to Hunter about the Biden family business, even though congressional whistleblowers claim Joe Biden indirectly benefited financially from the Biden family business, raising questions about whether Joe Biden is written into the family’s business deals off the books, such as the deal where a Biden family associate mentioned Joe Biden as the “big guy” who would receive 10 percent, The White House did not respond to the request for comment.
Concerning the unknown “Biden” who received payments from China, the White House did not respond to a request for comment about who the unknown “Biden” might be or if the “Biden” was Joe Biden.
Breitbart News also questioned the White House if Joe Biden’s aides still stood by their claims that Joe Biden has not been involved in the family’s business. Again, Breitbart News received no response.
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
