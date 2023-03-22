Jim Banks: Biden Has ‘Ignored’ Requests to Discuss the Fentanyl Crisis

President Biden has ignored repeated requests to meet and discuss the fentanyl crisis in the country, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) said on Wednesday.

“I asked for a meeting with President Biden to discuss the deadly Fentanyl crisis 155 days ago and several times since. All requests ignored,” Banks said, sharing an image from the White House showing Biden meeting with the cast of Ted Lasso in the Oval Office on Monday:

Biden sparked criticism earlier this month after briefly lashing out while discussing a mother who lost her sons to fentanyl.

The mother testified before at a House hearing:

As Breitbart News reported, Michigan mother Rebecca Kiessling testified before the U.S. House this week about how the fentanyl epidemic claimed the life of her two sons — Caleb and Kyler. “You talk about welcoming those crossing our border ‘seeking protection’ — you’re welcoming drug dealers across our border!” she said. “I don’t use the term ‘drug overdose’ because this was not an overdose. This was murder. My children got fake Percocets [pills] that were fentanyl. There was no Percocet in it at all. And it’s ‘homicide,’ not ‘overdose,’” she added.

WATCH: Mother Who Lost Sons to Fentanyl GOES OFF on Cato Institute Scholar: My Kids Didn’t Ask to Die!

C-SPAN

During the hearing, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) noted that the Biden-led government has failed the mother as well as other American families.

Biden briefly laughed while referencing Greene during a House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Baltimore, Maryland.

“Isn’t [Greene] amazing? Oof,” Biden said as he chuckled.

“I should digress, probably. I’ve read she, she was very specific recently, saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration,” Biden continued.

Banks is among those who noted Biden’s callous attitude:

Shameful and embarrassing … https://t.co/dWFF6UWvWI — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) March 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is blaming the U.S. for the fentanyl crisis, asserting that politicians are calling for greater action against cartels with a “propagandist purpose.”

“They got this thing with fentanyl, that ‘It’s Mexico’s responsibility…’ Here, we don’t make fentanyl, nor consume it,” he claimed.

WATCH: Father Details Tragic Fentanyl Death of 15-Year-Old Son

C-SPAN