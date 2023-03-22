Senate Democrats Delay Nomination Vote over Inexperienced, Controversial FAA Nominee

The Senate Commerce Committee delayed on Wednesday a nomination vote to advance President Joe Biden’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) nominee out of committee.

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the chair of the committee, said the vote on FAA nominee Phil Washington is “moving to a future date pending information that members have been seeking.”

Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-TX) cheered the nomination’s delay during the hearing on Wednesday, saying, “I am glad to hear that the committee is considering delaying consideration of the nomination of Phil Washington. Phil Washington has been before this committee for some time now. And I think every member of this committee knows that Mr. Washington is not qualified for the position for which he is nominated.”

Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO), the chairman of the House Transportation Committee, has also expressed opposition to Washington’s nomination.

Senate Commerce Committee Republicans have contended that Washington has zero aviation safety experience, and that safety experience is needed more than ever.

Cruz and Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner this week:

These serious safety challenges at the FAA are stark reminders of why it’s so important for the head of the agency to have extensive aviation experience, especially in aviation safety. The FAA, on an average day, is responsible for ensuring safe air travel for more than 45,000 flights and nearly 3 million airline passengers. With the stakes so high, it’s irresponsible to entrust the role of protecting millions of Americans who fly with a person who needs on-the-job training. Yet, that’s exactly what we have with President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve as FAA administrator, Phil Washington. Little of Washington’s career has touched aviation. After serving in the military, Washington worked as a transit executive in Denver and Los Angeles, dealing with train and bus systems. Less than two years ago, he became CEO of Denver International Airport, a job that primarily involves overseeing the airport’s shopping, dining, parking, and buildings —- not aviation matters. Notably, in this role, he has neither significant involvement with the airport’s flight operations nor does he oversee air traffic controllers, pilots, and aircraft.

“The FAA is entrusted with keeping the flying public safe. Biden’s pick to lead the FAA has ZERO aviation safety experience. The safety responsibilities of the FAA are too important. Phil Washington is not qualified,” the Senate Commerce Committee wrote in early March.

Senate Democrats have expressed concerns over Washington’s perceived lack of qualifications for the position.

Politico noted that Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) have not taken a position on Washington.

Rosen said during a March 1 hearing:

And I’d also briefly like to speak about concerns I have about the nominee’s qualifications for the important position to which he has been nominated. Travel and tourism, are the backbone, the backbone of Nevada’s economy, our airports are the gateways to everything that we have to offer everything, that we do. And therefore it is incredibly critical that we have an FAA administrator with deep experience promoting safe, efficient air travel. And so I do look forward in the coming weeks to learning more about your record, Mr. Washington and whether you’re adequately prepared for the position.

