House Republican Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) told Breitbart News Saturday that with each victory, the House GOP Conference becomes more united.

Emmer spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle as the House passed the Parents Bill of Rights Act, a bill that is designed to give parents more control over their children’s education. This was a marquee bill Republicans proposed as part of their Commitment to America agenda, the legislative agenda that now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) unveiled with Republicans across the spectrum ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Despite having a narrow majority in the House, Boyle noted that Republicans have been able to pass dozens of substantial bills. Indeed, it appears that the House has already passed 87 bills and resolutions through Congress’s lower chamber.

Emmer said that the speaker’s race was the beginning of the House Republican Conference “learning how to be a team.”

“You don’t win the Superbowl on the first day of practice,” Emmer said. “You got to get better and better. And what you see is, with Kevin McCarthy’s leadership, and with the team growing with one of these votes … we had an open rule for the first time in years.”

The Minnesota Republican cheered that the House has an open rule process by which any lawmaker can propose an amendment on the House floor, a process by which prior speakers, such as Nancy Pelosi, John Boehner, and Paul Ryan, have not allowed.

“You’re seeing that House Republicans are actually governing. This is something that you have not seen in four years,” Emmer remarked.

“Every vote is another practice. We get on the field and we move the thing forward and is well for the future,” he added.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.