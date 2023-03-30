Casualties Feared as Two U.S. Army Helicopters Crash During Training in Kentucky

Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night during a routine training mission in Trigg County, in southwestern Kentucky, on March 30, 2023. (Brandon Smith/WSMV-TV via AP)
Brandon Smith/WSMV-TV via AP
Simon Kent

A pair of U.S. Army helicopters crashed Wednesday night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, causing “several” casualties, military officials said.

AP reports the two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, came down around 10 p.m. in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.

The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash, saying on Twitter it resulted in “several casualties” but did not specify whether those were injuries or deaths.

File/ U.S. Army 101st Airborne A1C Chad Anderson from Twin Falls, Idaho, does maintenance work on a Pave Hawk HH-60 helicopter February 5, 2002 at the airbase in Kandahar, Afghanistan. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved,” it added.

The state’s governor, Andy Beshear, said it was “tough news” and that “fatalities are expected.”

Local news reports say the incident happened at about 21:35 local time and as many as nine people may have been killed.

The HH-60 is a variant of the Black Hawk helicopter designed to provide support for various military operations, including air assaults and medical evacuations, according to the army.

This story is developing…

