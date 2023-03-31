Tulsi Gabbard Slams ‘Politicized Indictment’ of Donald Trump

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democrat party last year, slammed the “politicized indictment” of former President Donald Trump on Friday.

Gabbard, the one-time failed presidential candidate, claimed the “politicized indictment” of Trump is “just the latest example of the Dem establishment putting their own personal and partisan political interest ahead of the interests of the American people and our country.”

“It is a despicable, extremely dangerous turning point for our country,” Gabbard added.

The former congresswoman from Hawaii’s comments was referring to the multiple reports that the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former president on Thursday for his alleged role in paying “hush money” to a porn star — Stormy Daniels. The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, will reportedly be announced in the coming days. However, it will reportedly include more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

Following the news Thursday night, Trump made a lengthy statement of his own, claiming the indictment is “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”

He explained that the “Radical Left Democrats,” which he also referred to as “the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country,” have been engaged in a “witch-hunt” against him since before he became president — identifying the moment as when he first came down the elevator to announce his candidacy.

“You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this,” Trump added, while also acknowledging that the indictment of a former president has never been done before in the history of the United States.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle previously wrote that it remains unclear how and when Trump would face the reported charges but acknowledged that reports in recent weeks indicated the U.S. Secret Service has been working with officials in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to coordinate such a possibility.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.