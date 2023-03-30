The indictment issued by a Manhattan grand jury against former President Donald Trump on Thursday will include more than 30 counts related to business fraud, according to CNN.

The indictment against Trump was first reported by the New York Times on Thursday, then later confirmed by Trump’s attorneys and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

The charges against Trump are not publicly known, as the indictment was filed under seal. However, CNN spoke with “two sources familiar with the case” who confirmed the more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who secured his position in office with the help of donations from Democrat mega-donor George Soros, has been investigating Trump for the alleged role he played in paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money. Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, claimed Trump pressured him to make the six-figure payment to Daniels on Trump’s behalf.

A spokesperson from Bragg’s office confirmed they are coordinating with Trump’s attorneys to “coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal.”

“Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected,” Bragg’s office added.

Trump characterized the indictment as “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history” in a lengthy statement.

“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden,” Trump said in part. “The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

