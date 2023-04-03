Donald Trump Arrives at Trump Tower to Supporters’ Chants: ‘We Love Trump’

Former President Donald Trump landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport Monday afternoon and drove to Trump Tower ahead of his Tuesday arraignment.

Flying from Palm Beach International Airport, Trump flew to New York City and was welcomed by well-wishers gathered outside Trump Tower in support of the former president, who was indicted Thursday evening.

Most networks carried the historic departure and arrival. No president or former president has been indicted in U.S. history.

WATCH: “Trump Force One” Lands in NYC for His Arraignment

Angie Wong via Storyful

“Trump, Trump, Trump” erupted outside Trump Tower ahead of his arrival.

“We just want to show him support and let him know that we stand with him and we know that he’s innocent, and it’s just another witch hunt. And the American people are going to see how one-sided our judicial system is,” one Trump supporter told NJEG Media.

“We love Trump,” others chanted.

Since the indictment, Trump’s campaign fundraising soared by $7 million, Jason Miller, senior adviser to Trump, announced Monday.

Many legal minds believe Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case is weak. Law professor Jonathan Turley criticized it as “legally pathetic.” The indictment remains under seal.

