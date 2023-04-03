Donald Trump’s Fundraising Soars $7 Million After Indictment 

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign fundraising soared $7 million after news of the indictment Thursday evening, Jason Miller, senior adviser to Trump, announced Monday.

“In only three days since news of the indictment, President @realDonaldTrump’s campaign has raised a record $7M,” he tweeted.

Miller’s post came during the former president’s flight to New York City for arraignment Tuesday afternoon. Miller, along with Susie Wiles, Steven Cheung, Chris LaCivita, and Justin Caporale, reportedly boarded Trump’s flight from West Palm Beach to NYC.

Trump’s indictment on Thursday was historic. No president or former president has been indicted in U.S. history.

Many legal minds believe Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case is weak. Law professor Jonathan Turley criticized it as “legally pathetic.” The indictment remains under seal.

President Joe Biden has refrained from commenting on the case. But White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Friday Biden was not given a heads up about the indictment of Trump, a presidential candidate.

Biden is likely to launch a 2024 campaign and could face Trump in the general election. His announcement was reportedly pushed back from February to late summer.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this,” Trump added.

