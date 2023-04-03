Donald Trump Departs Mar-a-Lago for NYC with Cheering Supporters  

Former President Donald Trump’s motorcade departs his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Palm Beach, Florida, as Trump travels to the airport for his flight to New York City for his Tuesday arraignment on charges reportedly related to alleged hush money payments. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Supporters of former President Donald Trump cheer and wave flags as his motorcade passes by on April 3, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida, as Trump travels to the airport for his flight to New York City. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Former President Donald Trump waves as he boards his plane at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, April 3, 2023, on his way to New York City for his arraignment on Tuesday. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
The president’s son Eric Trump tweeted out an image of the television monitor from inside the plane, where he was watching the new coverage of their departure.
The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday, April 3, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida, as Trump travels to New York City for his arraignment on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
