Donald Trump Departs Mar-a-Lago for NYC with Cheering Supporters  

Former President Donald Trump on Monday departed his residence at Mar-a-Lago for the Palm Beach Airport on his way to New York City to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

The route to the airport was lined with supporters holding pro-Trump flags and cheering for the president. Trump entered the airport with an 11 car motorcade.

Most networks carried the historic departure. Trump is the first president in history to be indicted.

Funeral procession for our republic pic.twitter.com/zweqoJkBWj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 3, 2023

Donald Trump departs Mar-a-Lago with an entourage of 11 cars on his way to the airport ahead of his arraignment Tuesday in New York City. pic.twitter.com/VBccmmwsML — The Recount (@therecount) April 3, 2023

The president’s son Eric Trump tweeted out an image of the television monitor from inside the plane, where he was watching the new coverage of their departure.

Watching the plane… from the plane. pic.twitter.com/HR0DkhtP80 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 3, 2023

