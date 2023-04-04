Carnival Breaks Out In Front of NYC Courthouse as Trump Supporters, Leftists Clash

Emma-Jo Morris / Breitbart News
Breitbart News

Body paint, MAGA flags, and screaming contests — wild scenes unfolded Tuesday outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump was set to be arraigned.

Video captured by Breitbart News’s Emma-Jo Morris. 

