Former President Donald Trump ripped Jack Smith — the special counsel in the probe into documents he took at the end of his presidency — while speaking after his unprecedented arraignment in a different case on Tuesday.

Trump arrived back at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, after being arraigned on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in New York. Many across the political sphere have questioned the legal standing of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case, which involves alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump said he has been “attacked… with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations,” dating back years, including the “illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar-a-Lago” last summer.

Trump ripped Smith, who has since been appointed special counsel in the case, as a “radical left lunatic known as a bomb thrower who is harassing hundreds of my people day after day over the boxes hoax.”

Smith previously brought charges against a president, having headed up the case against then-Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi while working as the special prosecutor in the Kosovo Specialist Chambers. Former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell contends that Smith only pursued charges because a deal he was working on would have ended the tribunal court, as Breitbart News reported:

…Richard Grenell, who served as the special envoy to negotiations between the [Kosovo and Serbia] in the Trump administration, has repeatedly contended that the charges against Thaçi were pursued out of political motivation and that he was working on the final stages of a deal between Kosovo and Serbia that would end the specialist chambers. … “Thaçi was coming to the Trump White House to finish the final deal,” Grenell added. “Jack Smith jumped to indict.” At CPAC, Grenell noted that Thaçi “sits in a Hague prison today, two years later” and asserted that Thaçi’s “crime is that he was negotiating with Donald Trump.”

Trump on Tuesday also pointed to President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal, which concerns documents he took from his time as vice president in the Obama administration.

He noted that classified materials were “stored in unsecured offices in Pennsylvania and strewn all over his garage floor where his now-very famous Corvette is also stored.” Trump further pointed to documents found at the Penn Biden Center, which House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) says were previously stored at an office in Chinatown in Washington, DC.