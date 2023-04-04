Marsha Blackburn: Alvin Bragg Letting Violent Criminals Go Free While Prosecuting Trump

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said in a written statement Tuesday that Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg continues to set violent criminals free while he is prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

Blackburn said:

The American people see this for what it is — political prosecution. Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg is allowing violent criminals to run free in his city while weaponizing the legal system in an attempt to take down a former President. Make no mistake: if the former President’s name were anything but ‘Trump,’ he would not be facing these charges. After Hillary Clinton violated federal election law when she covered up how her campaign spent thousands of dollars to secretly spy on President Trump, she was handed a slap on the wrist. Today’s arraignment is proof that there are two tiers of justice. If they can do this to Trump, they can do it to you. This is fundamentally un-American.

Republicans and other public officials across the political spectrum have backed Trump while Bragg continues his prosecution against the former president.

Even Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who does not back Trump and even voted to impeach him, said in a written statement:

I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office. Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda. No one is above the law, not even former presidents, but everyone is entitled to equal treatment under the law. The prosecutor’s overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public’s faith in our justice system. The charges and evidence will be duly considered and the outcome decided by a jury with an obligation to fulfill its responsibility with the utmost care and impartiality. The American voters will ultimately render their own judgment on the former President’s political future. Finally, it is also incumbent on all elected leaders to discourage violence and anger in response to this situation.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Bragg said that Trump falsified business records to cover up crimes relating to the 2016 presidential election:

Manhattan District Attorney's Office