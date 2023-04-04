Mitt Romney Defends Trump After Indictment: Alvin Bragg Setting a ‘Dangerous Precedent’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said in a written statement on Tuesday that Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg is setting a “dangerous precedent” by criminalizing a political opponent.

Romney, who is no fan of Trump, said in reaction to the indictment of Trump:

I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office. Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda. No one is above the law, not even former presidents, but everyone is entitled to equal treatment under the law. The prosecutor’s overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public’s faith in our justice system. The charges and evidence will be duly considered and the outcome decided by a jury with an obligation to fulfill its responsibility with the utmost care and impartiality. The American voters will ultimately render their own judgment on the former President’s political future. Finally, it is also incumbent on all elected leaders to discourage violence and anger in response to this situation.

Romney and Trump have often sparred, even to the point that Romney voted for the impeachment of Trump for purportedly inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Utah senator said in February that he believes that Trump will eventually be the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

“I think President Trump is by far the most likely to become our nominee. If there’s an alternative to that, it would be only realistic if it narrows down to a two-person race at some point,” Romney said.

