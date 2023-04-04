Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday sent letters to former FBI agent Timothy Thibault’s girlfriend and Twitter demanding they preserve documents, following a report on the girlfriend’s tweets suggesting the bureau will retaliate against whistleblowers involved in the Hunter Biden probes.

FBI “point man” Timothy Thibault allegedly “improperly” “shut down” a probe into Hunter’s laptop that is likely unrelated to the ongoing criminal probe concerning reported tax fraud by the president’s son.

“Today, I’m sending a letter to Twitter, and Melissa ‘Missy’ Morgan-Ransome herself, to preserve all data and records related to the now-deleted @MissyMorganFit account,” Gaetz announced on Twitter.

“The Twitter account of disgraced FBI agent Timothy Thibault’s girlfriend was uncovered this past weekend. Her public tweets suggest the FBI is going to retaliate against the whistleblowers who came forward to Congress about his role in covering up Hunter Biden’s laptop,” he said.

“The account also alludes to having insider knowledge on both the whistleblowers and the congressional investigations into Mr. Thibault,” he continued.

Speaking before the House “Weaponization” committee in February, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said whistleblowers have told his office that FBI personnel at the Washington Field Office “improperly ordered information to be closed by the FBI related to Hunter Biden’s potential criminal conduct in October 2020 — just before the election — even though it was verified or verifiable.”

Hunter Biden’s high-powered criminal defense lawyer Joshua Levy is reportedly no longer working for the president’s son after “unease and dissent” plagued the legal defense team, which consisted of at least four lawyers. https://t.co/dS485jNRFM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 1, 2023

Hunter’s former businesses partner, Tony Bobulinski, who personally met with Joe and Hunter Biden in 2017 for an hour to discuss “the Bidens’ family business plans” for a Chinese energy deal, handed over intelligence about the arrangement to Thibault. In turn, Thibault reportedly buried the information. The deal included ten percent “held by H for the big guy,” who Bobulinski said was Joe Biden.

"Weaponization" committee. House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) in January demanded Thibault "immediately cooperate" with his investigation into the Biden family by appearing for a transcribed interview, Breitbart News reported. It is unclear what the next steps are for Jordan's investigation or the "Weaponization" committee.

