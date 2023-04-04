PHOTOS: Media Circus Outside of Manhattan Courthouse Awaiting Trump’s Arraignment

A circus-like atmosphere of reporters, Trump supporters, anti-Trump protesters, and even members of Congress has assembled outside of the lower Manhattan courthouse awaiting former President Donald Trump’s arrival for his arraignment on Tuesday.
Trump is scheduled to arrive at the courthouse with a Secret Service detail at around 2:30 p.m. ET. This history-making first criminal indictment of a former U.S. president has attracted a diverse group of spectators and reporters, many of whom camped out early to witness the event.
Press members gather outside Manhattan court to cover former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in New York on April 04, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) speaks to members of the media outside the courthouse in New York on April 4, 2023. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
(Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) at rally in support of former President Donald Trump in New York on April 4, 2023. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump gather outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court before his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump gather outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court before his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump gather outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court before his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump gather outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court before his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump gather outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court before his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Opponents of former President Donald Trump protest outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on April 4, 2023. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators gather near Manhattan court ahead of the former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in New York on April 4, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A supporter of former President Donald Trump pulls up an anti-Trump banner off the ground at the Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
A supporter of former President Donald Trump argues with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York City on April 4, 2023. (LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)
A flag with Trump’s portrait is seen as pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators gather near Manhattan court ahead of the former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in New York on April 4, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
New York police take security measures around Manhattan court ahead of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment as pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators gather near the court on April 4, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators gather near Manhattan court ahead of the former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in New York on April 4, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators gather near Manhattan court ahead of the former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in New York on April 4, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A person dressed as former President Donald Trump rides in a car past Trump Tower on April 4, 2023, in New York City. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump gather outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court before his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump gather outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court before his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Supporters of former President Donald Trump argue with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York City on April 4, 2023. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather at Collect Pond Park ahead of his arraignment hearing near the courthouse on April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Supporters of former President Donald Trump outside criminal court in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Javier Alvarez/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Trump supporters gather outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
Anti-Trump protesters gather outside Trump Tower April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A Trump supporter gather outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 4, 2023, in New York City. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
A supporter of former President Donald Trump stands outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Protestors outside criminal court in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Javier Alvarez/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Demonstrators outside the criminal court in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Javier Alvarez/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Supporters of former President Donald Trump outside criminal court in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Protesters argue at the Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
