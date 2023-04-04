PHOTOS: Media Circus Outside of Manhattan Courthouse Awaiting Trump’s Arraignment

A circus-like atmosphere of reporters, Trump supporters, anti-Trump protesters, and even members of Congress has assembled outside of the lower Manhattan courthouse awaiting former President Donald Trump’s arrival for his arraignment on Tuesday.

Trump is scheduled to arrive at the courthouse with a Secret Service detail at around 2:30 p.m. ET. This history-making first criminal indictment of a former U.S. president has attracted a diverse group of spectators and reporters, many of whom camped out early to witness the event.

