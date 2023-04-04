West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) announced a gubernatorial run on the Republican ticket Tuesday.

“I come before you with a very clear purpose. I’m seeking the Republican nomination for Governor of West Virginia,” Morrisey said in his prepared speech on Tuesday during an event with supporters in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Morrisey has served as West Virginia’s attorney general since being elected in 2012.

“I’m the only proven conservative in this race with a deep record of fighting and winning against the political elites successfully defending our West Virginia values and accomplishing the big things West Virginians care about,” he said during his announcement while laying out some of the key issues he wants to work on, such as advance educational excellence and putting more money West Virginian’s pockets.

“West Virginia will always remain free from federal overreach and the grips of Washington, DC,” Morrisey said while reviewing his track record as West Virginia’s attorney general, noting that he has no problem going after the Biden administration. “I have defended common sense West Virginia conservative values in a way that no one else has.”

Additionally, Morrisey is announcing on the day Trump is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment after a Manhattan grand jury voted last Thursday to indict him on a felony indictment.

The West Virginia attorney general, towards the end of his speech, said it was “no ordinary indictment” but that it was a “political witch hunt [and] political prosecution.”

“We know this is how the other side roles. This is how they play. I’ve had to fight against some of those same type of corrupt politicians and media when they came after me. I’ll always speak out against these type of justices,” Morrisey stated.

In mid-March, Breitbart News exclusively obtained a poll commissioned by Black Bear PAC and conducted by pollster National Research Inc., which showed Morrisey leading a crowded field by 13 percent.

The poll showed that Morrisey led the potential field at 28 percent, leading West Virginia state delegate Moore Capito with 15 percent and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner at 11 percent. Everyone else was that was poll was in the single digits, and 29 percent were undecided.

