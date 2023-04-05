Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) launched her 2024 campaign for reelection on Wednesday, saying in a video announcement that Nevada is “always a battleground” and that her race will be one of the “toughest in the country.”

Rosen emphasized her working-class background in the video, which she shared on social media in both English and Spanish.

The Nevada Democrat highlighted what she views as top issues, saying, “We still have big problems to solve: lowering the costs for the middle class, defending abortion rights, tackling the climate crisis, protecting Social Security and Medicare.”

Rosen is one of 23 Democrat senators up for reelection in 2024, and Nevada is a top pick-up opportunity for Republicans, along with Ohio, West Virginia, Montana, and others.

The purple state saw former President Donald Trump narrowly lose by a couple points in the last two presidential elections. However, last year, now-Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) defeated the Democrat incumbent governor by a razor-thin margin and Republican Adam Laxalt came within one point of unseating incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D).

Rosen, a former U.S. congresswoman, first entered the Senate in 2019 after narrowly defeating then-Sen. Dean Heller (R) by five points.

One national GOP strategist told Breitbart News that Republicans eyeing the chance to challenge Rosen this time around include U.S. Army veteran Sam Brown, a Purple Heart recipient who suffered severe burns while deployed overseas, and attorney April Becker, a former congressional candidate.

Two top Silver State Democrats were quick to rally behind Rosen on Wednesday as she embarked on defending her seat.

Former Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), who lost to Lombardo last year, shared a fundraising page for her on social media, while Cortez Masto said Nevadans “need[ed]” Rosen in the Senate to “protect abortion rights, lower costs for hard-working families, and protect Social Security and Medicare.”