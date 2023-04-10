Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), the longest-serving Democrat U.S. senator in Pennsylvania history, announced Monday that he would run for a fourth term.

“Folks, I’m running for re-election. There’s still more work to do to cut through the gridlock, stand up to powerful special interests, and make the lives of hardworking Pennsylvanians easier. The map is back, and I’m not done yet,” Casey said on Twitter.

Folks, I’m running for re-election. There’s still more work to do to cut through the gridlock, stand up to powerful special interests, and make the lives of hardworking Pennsylvanians easier. The map is back, and I’m not done yet. pic.twitter.com/478OmmEid7 — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) April 10, 2023

The Democrat senator, using the power of the incumbency, making a run for another term will give the Democrats a boost in a challenging year for the party. While Casey is not one of the most vulnerable incumbents running, he is running in a battleground state in a year with a presidential election, and his party will already be stretched thin as it will have to defend 23 of the 33 Senate seats up for reelection this cycle.

“I’ve been spending years on the road and going to all of our 67 counties and delivering for the people of our state and communities in our state,” Casey also told the Associated Press. “And that’s the kind of approach I’ll take to the campaign: We’re going to go everywhere and try to earn every vote.”

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey says he'll seek a fourth term, bringing unmatched name recognition in Pennsylvania politics to his party's defense of a seat in a presidential battleground state. https://t.co/bZD92dtlXZ — The Associated Press (@AP) April 10, 2023

Casey, who will turn 63 years old in a few days, plans to focus his campaign on supporting infrastructure, bringing back the semiconductor industry, subsidizing hydrogen fuel plants, and lowering drug costs, according to the Associated Press. During Biden’s presidency, Casey has backed all of Biden’s top priorities.

The Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), is already attacking Casey for his past when he served as Pennsylvania state Treasurer and oversaw the investments of over $31 million in 2006 from the state worker pensions into a Chinese government-backed firm, which has since been considered a national security threat.

Sen. Bob Casey campaigns paid $500K to sister’s printing company: FEC filings https://t.co/PLVAe245a1 pic.twitter.com/5VX0tMGtEH — New York Post (@nypost) March 1, 2023

“From risking Pennsylvania workers’ pensions in Chinese state-run companies to using his Senate seat to enrich his family, Bob Casey has made a career of shady self-dealing and selling his voters out to the highest bidder,” said NRSC Spokesman Philip Letsou.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.