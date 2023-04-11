Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) is announcing legislation Tuesday aimed at protecting presidents and vice presidents from politically motivated prosecutions, a move that comes after a Manhattan grand jury delivered a historic indictment of former President Donald Trump last month.

Fry, an attorney who serves on two of the House’s top investigatory panels, the Judiciary and Oversight Committees, named the bill the No More Political Prosecutions Act, according to a copy of the bill text obtained by Breitbart News.

The bill would amend existing federal law to allow current and former presidents and vice presidents the option to move civil or criminal cases made against them from state court to federal court.

Read a draft copy of the bill below:

The bill marks Congress’s first legislative response to Trump’s indictment and is expected to be referred to the Judiciary Committee, likely bolstering chairman Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) efforts to investigate Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has thus far objected to most of Jordan’s investigative requests.

Bragg’s general counsel wrote in a recent letter to Jordan and others that their legislative interests in probing him were a “baseless pretext to interfere” with Bragg’s prosecution of Trump.

“Indeed, we doubt that Congress would have authority to place a single private citizen— including a former president or candidate for president—above the law or to grant him unique protections, such as removal to federal court, that are unavailable to every other criminal defendant,” the general counsel wrote.

The criticism had come in response to Republicans laying out for Bragg a number of examples of legislative reforms, including the one introduced by Fry, that Congress could consider enacting.

Fry, a freshman member of Congress, was backed by Trump last year in his successful primary bid against former Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC), who had defected from most of his party to vote to impeach Trump after the January 6 Capitol riot.

Fry said in a statement provided to Breitbart News that he was “proud to introduce the No More Political Prosecutions Act.”

“Politically motivated prosecutors should not be able to wield unwarranted power and target our nation’s top leaders for their own personal gain,” Fry said. “This legislation will prevent the political prosecutions of Presidents and Vice Presidents and thwart corrupt prosecutors’ agendas.”