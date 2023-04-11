U.S. Postal Service Blames Inflation, Moves on Stamp Price Hike Threat

The cost of mailing a letter or bill could rise three cents this summer after the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) moved Monday to launch previously threatened moves for a postage price hike as Bidenflation hits the service.

The increase in mailing services prices will become effective July 9.

That means the cost of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp could increase 5.4 percent, from 63 cents to 66 cents.

As Breitbart News reported, the price hike was first mooted last October as food stamp benefits increased by 12.5 percent, while Americans struggle to keep up with the rising cost of putting food on the table in the wake of President Joe Biden previously describing price rises under his administration as “temporary.”

Biden told Americans inflation would be “temporary” exactly one year ago today. https://t.co/FYcnTDsyEw — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 19, 2022

UPI reports while the proposed mailing services price adjustments would increase the cost to mail a one-ounce letter from 63 cents to 66 cents, domestic postcards would also go up from 48 cents to 51 cents, with international postcards and letters climbing to $1.50.

The postal service also requested to raise prices on certified mail and post office box rental fees, as well as for money orders and postal insurance fees. It says it relies on postage and service fees to fund its operations and receives “no tax dollars for operating expenses.”

The USPS said the latest price increases have become vital due to high inflation and the ongoing effects of a defective pricing model, according to UPI.

As the governors of the service maintained that U.S. postal prices remain “among the most affordable in the world,” the price hikes are needed to increase revenue for financial stability if it is to meet its 10-year “Delivering for America” plan.

“HERE’S THE SCOOP: Bidenflation is a recipe for disaster,” the billboard says. “C’mon Joe, the numbers don’t lie.” https://t.co/SHCGVqFcxZ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 23, 2022

Most Americans named inflation and rising prices as a top issue heading into the midterm elections, per a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov.

“The widespread concern over inflation could spell trouble for Democrats, who have enjoyed total party control in Washington, DC, for the last two years,” a report in the outlet said.

“During that time, the U.S. experienced record high gas prices and 41-year high inflation — a drastic shift from the economic reality enjoyed during former President Donald Trump’s time in office.”