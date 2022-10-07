Inflation and Prices Reign Supreme as Top Midterm Election Issue

Most Americans identify inflation and rising prices as a top issue ahead of the midterm elections, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

When asked what issue is most important, inflation and prices took the top spot with nearly one-quarter, 24 percent, selecting it. Jobs and the economy took second place with 11 percent, followed by healthcare (10 percent), abortion (9 percent), climate change and the environment (8 percent), national security (6 percent), and immigration (6 percent). No other issue garnered over five percent.

Even when analyzed party by party, inflation reigned supreme as the top issue, as Democrats (17 percent), independents (23 percent), and Republicans (33 percent) identified it as a top issue.

However, Democrats also identified health care and abortion, 14 percent each, as top issues, as well as climate change and the environment (13 percent). Republicans also chose jobs and the economy as a top issue, as did independents.

The survey was taken October 1-4, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. citizens.

The widespread concern over inflation could spell trouble for Democrats, who have enjoyed total party control in Washington, DC, for the last two years. During that time, the U.S. experienced record high gas prices and 41-year high inflation — a drastic shift from the economic reality enjoyed during former President Donald Trump’s time in office.

Further, recent government data shows that food prices have experienced the most inflation since 1979, as Breitbart News reported:

The personal consumption expenditures index for food was up 12.4 percent compared with a year ago, indicating that food prices were up the most year-over-year since February 1979. Compared with the prior month, food prices were up 0.8 percent, a deceleration from the 1.2 percent gain in July.

This data coincides with a recent Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey, showing that most say rising grocery prices will at least “somewhat” impact their motivation to vote in November.