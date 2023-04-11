The National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) launched an ad campaign on Tuesday, hammering Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) for his “self-dealings.”

“Scandal after scandal, and Bob Casey keeps getting caught red-handed,” the ad’s narrator says.

The ad referred to several recent news stories unveiling his record of scandals, such as the New York Post reporting last month that Casey’s campaign paid more than $500,000 for services from a print company over his three decades in politics, which his sister owns.

The ad also highlighted that he was “caught peddling influence with his brother,” Patrick Casey, who reportedly registered as a lobbyist and joined Dentons Global Advisors Government Relations last year as a partner. The senator’s brother was “lobbying the Senate on issues ranging from implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act to online travel policies last year,” Politico Playbook reported.

Furthermore, the ad also pointed to a report from Broad + Liberty indicating that Casey potentially violated ethics laws by filing a “periodic transaction” report for his son’s stock trades six months late, which coincided aligned with an energy company’s bankruptcy. Broad + Liberty also indicated that he did not want to comment and remained “tight-lipped.”

“Casey even got caught investing Pennsylvania pensions in a company backed by communist China that the Department of Defense called a national security threat,” the narrator added, referring to Casey’s time as Pennsylvania state Treasurer when he oversaw the investments of over $31 million in 2006 from the state worker pensions into a Chinese government-backed firm, which has since been considered a national security threat by the Department of Defense.

NRSC Spokesman Philip Letsou said, “Bob Casey stopped putting Pennsylvanians first a long time ago. Instead, his top priority is enriching his family while selling out his voters to the Chinese Communist Party.”

