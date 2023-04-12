The FBI has ignored President Joe Biden’s role in the family’s foreign influence-peddling “conspiracy” in Ukraine, according to former Obama White House stenographer Mike McCormick.

McCormick, who told the New York Post he has relevant information implicating Joe Biden in the family’s business affairs in Ukraine, submitted a tip to the FBI in February.

McCormick said he never heard back from the FBI — the same law enforcement agency which allegedly “shut down” the investigation into Hunter’s abandoned “Laptop from Hell.”

The US would specifically offer “technical assistance relating to a regulatory framework, and also the technology that would be required to extract unconventional gas resources; and Ukraine has meaningful reserves of unconventional gas according to the latest estimates,” McCormick recounted Sullivan’s statement to reporters on the flight.

In December 2014, Congress approved a $50 million package for Ukraine’s energy sector, including the natural gas industry. The package was supported by the Obama administration. Joe Biden served as the “point person” on U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine during the Obama administration.

— meeting one of Hunter’s partners at Burisma, Vadym Pozharskyi. Joe Biden was aware of his son’s Ukrainian business dealings despite claims he never spoke to Hunter about the family business reportedly meeting one of Hunter’s partners at Burisma, Vadym Pozharskyi.

In 2015, then-Vice President Biden approved an official statement about Hunter’s Burisma board position, emails retrieved by America First Legal from the National Archives show.

“VP signed off on this — will give this quote to reporters in my name shortly,” then Vice-President Joe Biden’s Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told Hunter’s business partner Eric Schwerin.

An additional trove reveals Bedingfield reassured Schwerin in 2015 that a damaging story from Bloomberg reporter Margaret Talev about the family’s business dealings in Ukraine would be quashed unless “editors hold a gun to her head.”

A third trove released from the Archives showed Hunter advised the Office of Vice President Biden in 2014 on how to handle media inquiries regarding his position on the board of Burisma, a potential violation of federal law due to Hunter failing to register as a foreign agent.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from Hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing even to have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.