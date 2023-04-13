Former President Donald Trump was in New York City on Thursday for a deposition in connection to Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit alleging business fraud against him and his oldest children.

James is suing Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump for $250 million, alleging they undervalued “properties to gain better rates on loans, insurance policies, and taxes,” as Breitbart News reported. The lawsuit is a civil matter and is not connected to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of Trump on highly criticized business fraud accusations.

Trump, who labeled the lawsuit “baseless, abusive, and depraved” last summer, blasted James on Thursday morning in a fiery Truth Social post. He accused her of leaking his impending 9:30 a.m. arrival at the attorney general’s office, making “it much more difficult for the Police and Secret Service to do their job.”

“This civil case is ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me. If I had a fair judge, this case would have never happened. MAGA!” he added.

Alina Habba, an attorney for the 45th president, said in a statement that Trump was “not only willing but also eager to testify before the Attorney General today,” the Associated Press reported.

“He remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the Attorney General about the immense success of his multi-billion dollar company,” Habba added.

The 45th president went on a Truth Social posting spree early Thursday morning, shortly after arriving in New York. He called James a “RACIST” and a “LOWLIFE” in one post, adding that she “campaigned on a [sic] ‘I will get Trump’ platform,’ even before knowing anything about me.”

Donald J. Trump / Truth

In the same post, he emphasized that “I built a GREAT & prosperous company, employed thousands of people, built magnificent structures all over the World.”

“The good thing about the A.G. Peekaboo James ‘persecution’ is that I will finally be able to show what a great, profitable, and valuable company I built, actually, some of the greatest real estate assets anywhere in the world,” he followed up in another post, in which he also accused James of working in concert with the Biden administration.

“Her effort, in strict coordination and association with the lying, Country killing scum ‘working’ in the White House, and now discredited District Attorney Alvin Bragg, will prove to be FAKE, and even fraudulent. Her only hope is that she ‘shopped’ a judge as bad as her!” he wrote.

Thursday marked Trump’s second deposition in the lawsuit, with the first coming in August, just two days after the Federal Burau of Investigation carried out an unprecedented raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago in connection to the federal classified documents probe.