Report: Biden to Gift Health Plan Aid to Illegal Migrants

Eligibility for Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance exchanges will be expanded to include hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, a report Thursday claims.

President Joe Biden is set to announce his administration is moving to include the arrivals according to two U.S. officials briefed on the matter, AP reports.

The action will allow participants in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to access government-funded health insurance programs, continuing moves Biden began in 2021 to offer U.S. taxpayer resources to illegal migrants and their children.

The officials spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity before the formal announcement.

The 2012 DACA initiative was meant to shield from deportation immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents as young children and to allow them to work legally in the country.

However, as AP sets out, the immigrants were still ineligible for government-subsidized health insurance programs because they did not meet the definition for having “lawful presence” in the U.S.

Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services aims to change that by the end of the month.

This is not the first time the White House has sought to distribute health benefits and U.S. taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden took $2 billion from Americans’ healthcare programs to help deliver migrant youths and children to their illegal-migrant parents throughout the United States in 2021.

That transfer of taxpayer funding to the growing population of more than 50,000 foreign children and youths meant fewer resources for lower-profile American kids, as their diverse American parents struggled with the Chinese virus aftermath, cheap labor migration, job losses, housing costs, drugs, or homelessness.