As Breitbart News reported , Trump has filed a 32-page lawsuit against his former attorney, alleging he “breached his fiduciary duties owed to Trump” by spreading lies and revealing “confidences.”

Trump’s legal team filed the lawsuit, which seeks more than $500 million in damages, against Cohen on Wednesday in the Miami Division of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The complaint and demand for a jury trial, which Fox News first reported, allege Cohen, who is now disbarred in the state of New York, spread “falsehoods about [Trump] with malicious intent” and that he revealed his former client’s “confidences” in addition to other transgressions.

The GoFundMe, called “Michael Cohen’s American Patriot Legal Firewall,” responds by calling Trump’s lawsuit an “attempt to silence” Cohen.

It further alleges the attorney’s “willingness to stand up against the dark forces of the MAGA movement come at a great cost, both emotionally and financially.”

WATCH: Michael Cohen Declares Trump ‘Is Legitimately a Cult Leader’

“So we’re asking you to join together as American patriots and support Michael as he fights for our democracy. By contributing to this fundraiser, you will be sending a powerful message that we will not be silenced for telling the truth and intimidation will not be tolerated,” the fundraiser summary continues.

Just hours after it was launched the funding appeal had secured promises of $114,818 in support of Cohen.