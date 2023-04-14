Michael Cohen Launches GoFundMe Appeal for Money to Fight Trump Lawsuit

US President Donald Trumps former attorney Michael Cohen arrives at US Federal Court in New York on December 12, 2018, where he is expected to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a number of charges. - The hour of judgment has come for Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal …
COREY SIPKIN/AFP/Getty Images
Simon Kent

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, launched a GoFundMe page late Thursday night to raise money as he contests a lawsuit the former president filed against him.

“I will never be intimidated by Trump and will ensure accountability,” Cohen promised in one of a string of Twitter posts sharing a link to the fundraiser.

“Donald and acolytes continue to disparage me as a way of deflection from his looming legal troubles. I will not be deterred from continuing speaking truth to power. I need your help to do so,” he said in another.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.