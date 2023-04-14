Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, launched a GoFundMe page late Thursday night to raise money as he contests a lawsuit the former president filed against him.
“I will never be intimidated by Trump and will ensure accountability,” Cohen promised in one of a string of Twitter posts sharing a link to the fundraiser.
“Donald and acolytes continue to disparage me as a way of deflection from his looming legal troubles. I will not be deterred from continuing speaking truth to power. I need your help to do so,” he said in another.
