Report: Foreign Nationals Using Biden’s Migrant Mobile App Have 99% Chance of Being Released into U.S.

More than 99 percent of foreign nationals scheduling appointments at the United States-Mexico border via President Joe Biden’s migrant mobile app are being released into the nation’s interior, a report details.

The mobile app, known as Customs and Border Protection (CBP One), entices foreign nationals living in Mexico who are pregnant, mentally ill, elderly, disabled, homeless, or crime victims to schedule an appointment with agents at the border in the hopes of being released into American communities.

Foreign nationals in Mexico can submit their application for an appointment through the CBP One app up to 14 days in advance and then show up at one of eight Ports of Entry in Arizona, Texas, and California for their appointment.

A new report from Adam Shaw at Fox News reveals that more than 99 percent of foreign nationals using the mobile app end up being released into the U.S. interior — a success rate that is staggering in the often complicated asylum system.

Fox News’s Adam Shaw reports:

More than 75,000 applications have either been carried out or scheduled until April 25, a CBP spokesperson told Fox News Digital this week. The spokesperson said that when appointments are opened up, they are filled within a matter of minutes. [Emphasis added] But of those migrants who have had their appointments, the spokesperson said that fewer than 1% have been found not to have met the exception criteria. It means that the overwhelming majority of those who secure an appointment with the app are approved for an exception then moved into Title 8 processing — which is the regular authority for immigration removal proceedings for migrants without documents. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported, the Biden administration will soon release up to 30,000 foreign nationals into the U.S. interior every month via the mobile app. Previously, the administration had been releasing about 20,000 foreign nationals a month via the app.

“It’s like a concierge service for illegal immigrants … rather than building a wall … [Biden has] built a Ticketmaster for illegal immigrants,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said of the mobile app during a hearing last month.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.