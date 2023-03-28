President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is operating a “concierge service” similar to Ticketmaster so that illegal aliens can be quickly released into the United States, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) says.

In January, Biden’s DHS launched a new component of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One mobile app — allowing foreign nationals to schedule appointments at the U.S.-Mexico border so they can be quickly released into American communities.

Weekly, as Breitbart News reported, hundreds of foreign nationals are signing up on the CBP One app to schedule an appointment for release into the U.S. interior.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Hawley called the CBP One app a “concierge service for illegal immigrants” that is akin to Ticketmaster.

“It’s like a concierge service for illegal immigrants … rather than building a wall, Mr. Secretary, you’ve built a Ticketmaster for illegal immigrants,” Hawley said.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refuted Hawley’s statement, calling it “a complete mischaracterization of the program,” though he did not specify exactly what was being mischaracterized.

“Once illegal immigrants go on their phone and reserve their time to come to the border, they use the concierge service that you’ve created for them,” Hawley continued, quoting a local Texas newspaper’s report on the program. “When they come, they are given no interviews, they are asked no questions about any vulnerabilities, they are simply released into the country.”

In January, alone, almost 10,000 foreign nationals who scheduled appointments at the border through the CBP One app were released into the U.S. interior. In February, more than 20,000 foreign nationals were released into the U.S. interior via the mobile app.

Since the Biden administration created the program, more than 40,000 foreign nationals have scheduled an appointment at the border to be released into the U.S. interior. Most of those who have scheduled appointments are from Venezuela and Haiti.

“What’s confusing is, why anybody would think that an app like this to allow illegal immigrants to literally reserve a time to come to the border and then be ushered in, without an interview, without follow-up, without tracking is stunning,” Hawley said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.