Biden’s Migrant Mobile App to Release 30K Foreign Nationals Monthly into U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will release as many as 30,000 foreign nationals into the United States monthly via a migrant mobile app whereby users schedule appointments at the southern border, a new report details.

The mobile app, known as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One, entices foreign nationals living in Mexico who are pregnant, mentally ill, elderly, disabled, homeless, or crime victims to schedule an appointment with agents at the border in the hopes of being released into American communities.

Foreign nationals in Mexico can submit their application for an appointment through the CBP One app up to 14 days in advance and then show up at eight Ports of Entry in Arizona, Texas, and California for their appointment.

Every month, the Biden administration has been releasing about 20,000 foreign nationals into the U.S. interior via the mobile app. According to CBS News, officials will soon increase the monthly inflow to about 30,000 releases into the U.S. interior:

The administration is planning to increase the number of migrants allowed to enter the U.S. daily under the CBP One process from 740 to 1,000, senior U.S. officials told CBS News, requesting anonymity to discuss internal plans. The number of participating bridges will also increase, the officials said. [Emphasis added] Currently, CBP One allows migrants to request humanitarian exemptions to Title 42. But after the pandemic-era rule is lifted, the app will allow migrants to avoid being subjected to a soon-to-be-published regulation that will bar migrants from asylum if they failed to seek refuge in a third country en route to the U.S. Those who fail to use the app and cross into the U.S. illegally will risk being promptly deported. [Emphasis added]

Some migrants in Mexico say they have tried to schedule appointments at the border through the mobile app but continue to fail to secure an open time slot. Now, they are turning to crossing the border and turning themselves in to authorities in the hopes of being released.

Venezuelan chosen beneficiaries of Biden’s pre-legalization “CBP One app” scheme are just blowing it off now and it is collapsing in Juarez as they head for illegal crossings all day. They just don’t like the long wait. This guy is typical pic.twitter.com/8W9vb6iRgm — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) April 12, 2023

Since the mobile app’s inception in late January, more than 60,000 foreign nationals have sought to schedule appointments at the border, while more than 30,000 have been released into American communities as of late March.

Foreign nationals released into the U.S. interior via the mobile app represent only a fraction of Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network.

Every month, tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens are released into American communities with the help of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), often funded through taxpayer dollars.

