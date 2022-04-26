Exclusive: Biden’s DHS Acts as ‘Full Service Travel Agency’ for Illegal Aliens Arriving at Southern Border

SAN DIEGO, California — Sources within President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) say they are acting as a “full service travel agency” for illegal aliens arriving at the United States-Mexico border thanks to the president’s expansive Catch and Release network.

“We’re like a full service travel agency,” a DHS source told Breitbart News of the agency’s role in shuttling, transporting, and flying border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities after their arrival at the border.

Another source described DHS’s role in Biden’s Catch and Release network as operating like the ride-sharing app Uber.

“We’re aiding and abetting illegal entry to the United States,” the source said. “We’re using government cars to transport people to American towns. It’s working like an Uber service.”

The Catch and Release network typically involves border crossers and illegal aliens arriving between or at ports of entry before being briefly apprehended by federal immigration officials and then turned over to various taxpayer-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for release into American communities.

One source told Breitbart News that DHS is dropping off border crossers and illegal aliens at bus stops and airports, sometimes with ankle monitors — one of Biden’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) programs. In many cases, the source said officials witness border crossers and illegal aliens ripping the monitors off and dumping them in the trash can before heading to a number of U.S. cities and towns.

“We see the ankle monitors being cut off and thrown away at the airport when they were boarding flights into the U.S.,” the source said.

High-ranking agency officials who briefed four House Republicans last week admitted that the agency is only specifically focused on detaining and prosecuting illegal aliens who have committed crimes. Most others are released into the U.S. interior.

Should Biden end Title 42, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) public health authority used to stem illegal immigration, a source said, “Everyone [arriving at the border] is going to be transported” to American communities by DHS.

Biden’s Catch and Release network has released foreign populations into the U.S. interior in numbers greater than the population of many major American cities. For instance, from January 2021 to February 2022, Biden released more than 765,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities, not including illegal aliens who successfully crossed the border undetected or Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) who were resettled by the federal government.

Last month alone, Biden released more than 80,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior — a population larger than his hometown of Scranton, Pennyslvania.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.