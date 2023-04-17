Exclusive – Rep. Jeff Van Drew: Soros-Funded Prosecutors Trying to Destroy the United States

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) told Breitbart News Saturday that George Soros-funded prosecutors are trying to destroy the United States with their soft-on-crime policies.

Van Drew spoke to Breitbart News Saturday guest host and Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson as the House Judiciary Committee, of which Van Drew is a member, held a hearing on Monday to highlight how Manhattan District Alvin Bragg’s “pro-crime” policies have led a spike in crime in New York City.

Van Drew left the Democrat Party after witnessing the increasingly radical policies Democrats are pushing. He told Breitbart News Saturday that many prosecutors seem intent on destroying the country with their soft-on-crime policies.

“Some of these prosecutors in some of these big cities have been completely funded by George Soros to destroy internally the United States of America and just make us another global part of the world, and that’s a shame,” he explained to Breitbart News Saturday.

Bragg has also indirectly received funding from leftist billionaire George Soros through the Color of Change PAC, which Soros donated to.

Van Drew said that 50 percent of the felonies committed in the city are often dropped to misdemeanors and that these prosecutors often seem to care more about the perpetrator than the victim.

“Bad people should be in jail and when they do really bad things they should be in jail for a long time or forever. Good people should be safe,” he said, adding that the way to combat crime is “not complicated.”

Alvin Bragg enflamed controversy when he announced his intent to pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, making the 45th president the first former president ever to face criminal charges in American history.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) said during the Monday hearing that Bragg cares “more about the perpetrators of crime than the victims”:

House Judiciary GOP

