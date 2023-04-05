Jason Miyares Expands Group to Unseat Left-Wing Prosecutors

Protecting Americans Action Fund, a group led by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, has expanded its group as it hopes to elect more conservative prosecutors nationwide.

Miyares, the chairman of Protecting Americans Action Fund, announced that former Attorney General Bill Barr and former Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will join the advisory board.

“Former Attorney General Bill Barr and Texas conservative George P. Bush believe in law and order, and it’s an honor to have these two leaders on our advisory board,” Miyares said in a written statement on Wednesday. “With Barr and Bush, we will continue to elect conservative prosecutors who take their job of enforcing our laws seriously.”

Miyares told Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle in February that many left-wing prosecutors “really view themselves as social workers.” in the 2023 election cycle.

“Candidly, conservatives are kind of asleep at the switch. You have these large, left-wing special interest groups that realized, ‘Hey, we don’t have to change the change laws, we don’t necessarily need to win governors mansions or state legislatures, we can win these local prosecutors, these district attorneys’ races,'” Miyares explained to Boyle.

“I say it’s the most important election that people rarely pay attention to,” he added.

He continued:

They don’t have to change the laws in their state capital, they just decide not to enforce entire categories of law. So, you see in places like New York and others — they’ll declare entire categories of the criminal code they will no longer enforce. The officer can arrest somebody for breaking the law, but if you have a prosecutor who immediately dismisses the charges, you’ve essentially legalized in some cases carjacking.

Miyares said this leads to an explosion of violent crime.

Alvin Bragg, a Manhattan-based district attorney, has received heavy flak for prosecuting former President Donald Trump while reducing felony charges for a career criminal. Violent assaults have also surged across New York City.

Bragg has also indirectly received funding from leftist billionaire George Soros through the Color of Change PAC, which Soros donated to.

Bragg alleged that Trump falsified business records to cover up crimes relating to the 2016 presidential election:

Manhattan District Attorney's Office