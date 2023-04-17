Mitch McConnell Leaves Home and Returns to Work After Fall, Head Injury

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has completed his intensive home rehabilitation program and will return to work in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, a full six weeks after a fall at a Washington hotel and extended treatment for a concussion.

The veteran Kentucky senator has been recovering at home since he was released from hospital at the end of March.

He fell after attending an event earlier that month, injuring his head and fracturing a rib, as Breitbart News reported.

McConnell, 81, is serving his seventh term in the U.S. Senate after taking office in 1984.

The former Senate Majority Leader previously tripped at his Kentucky home in 2019, an incident after which he underwent surgery to repair a fractured shoulder.

Now he is assuring critics and supporters alike he is ready to return to work and a full schedule in the Senate.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday,” McConnell tweeted on Thursday to flag his impending resumption of duties. “We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people.”

I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We've got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 13, 2023

Others are not so sure his future lies in Washington.

McConnell’s approval rating is underwater as retirement rumors swirl after his absence.

A recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found 49 percent disapproving of how McConnell is handling his job as Senate minority leader.

Of those, 29 percent “strongly” disapprove. On the flip side, 28 percent across the board approve of his job performance, but only seven percent “strongly” approve. Roughly one in five remain unsure.