Ipsos Poll: Only 39% Approve of Joe Biden, Down 3 Points Since March

Only 39 percent of Americans approve of President Joe Biden, down three points since March, a Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed Wednesday.
Biden’s popularity declined after he assumed office in 2021 and bottomed out at 36 percent after the deadly Afghan withdrawal amid soaring inflation, the polling found.
“It has remained near that level since then,” the survey noted. “He is not expected to face serious competition for the nomination of his Democratic Party, but his approval levels remain low by historical standards.”
Biden’s approval rating appears to be greatly impacted by economic concerns. The economic health of the nation was the biggest issue facing the nation. Crime was marked as the second greatest issue.
The poll surveyed 1,029 adults from 14-16 of April with a three point margin of error.
According to a Morning Consult’s State of Consumer Banking and Payments report revealed Tuesday, all U.S. consumers are financially worse off now than last year with growing personal debt following Biden’s inflation.
Only 22 percent of Americans believe Biden’s America is headed in the right direction, down six points since January, a CIVIQS poll showed Friday. Two major political events have occurred since January.
The nation suffered a banking crisis, and former President Donald Trump was indicted by a far-left district attorney from Manhattan.
The banking crisis was caused, in part, by sharp interest rate hikes to tamp down Biden’s inflation. The Federal Reserve continued to increase interest rates in March to tamp down inflation, a decision subject to speculation by financial experts, as the central bank weighed reducing soaring inflation and the stability of the banking system.
Biden’s 40-year-high inflation, on average, cost American households an extra $5,200 last year, or $433 per month, according to Bloomberg.
