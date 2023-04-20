A man on a Southwest flight to Florida threw a profanity-laced fit over a crying baby sharing the same flight, Fox35 Orlando reported on Wednesday.

Mark Grabowski, a passenger on the same flight that had been diverted to Orlando National Airport (MCO) on Monday, recorded the now-viral video of the incident and posted it to TikTok.

“It was a little bumpy and uncomfortable for everyone and the child was upset, but we couldn’t get up because of the weather, and we were strapped in our seats,” Grabowski said in an interview with the outlet. “Just out of nowhere this other passenger in the video basically said shut that baby up, and it escalated from there.”

Grabowski added flight attendants quickly moved a woman and the baby to another part of the plane.

“Why is the baby yelling? I’m not screaming. Want me to scream? I’ll [expletive] scream. Please stop the baby,” the man in the video can be heard saying.

“We are in a [expletive] tin can with a baby in a [expletive] echo chamber. If you want to talk to me about being [expletive] OK,” the man continued.

According to the report, the flight crew attempted to calm the man down before they ultimately decided to contact the authorities. Southwest Airlines declined to comment about the specifics of the incident to the outlet, but commended the employees for handling the situation.

“We commend our crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation, and we offer our apologies to the other customers onboard who had to experience such unacceptable behavior,” the airline said.

Orlando police told the outlet that the man was escorted off the plane but was not arrested. Grabowski said the flight crew told the man he could either get off the plane or be forcibly removed after everyone else exited.

“He chose the latter, and we all got off the plane and there was a lot of mumbling past him, he said. “I don’t really know what everyone is going through, but it doesn’t portray him in good light, but maybe he is going through something and we gotta give everyone a little sympathy.”