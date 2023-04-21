Former President Donald Trump will highlight the difference between the MAGA movement and the Republican establishment and tell the Lee County GOP audience, “The old Republican Party of RINOs, Neo-cons, and Globalists is GONE—and it is NEVER coming back,” according to excerpts of prepared remarks provided by Trump’s campaign to Breitbart News.

Trump will speak about how the MAGA movement “revolutionized politics and redrew the political map” when he defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Trump notes that before his 2016 victory, “Republicans were on the verge of losing this nation forever,” citing Mitt Romney’s 2012 loss to former President Barack Obama as evidence.

“In 2012, Mitt Romney lost Florida, Ohio, and Iowa by large margins. Winning Michigan, Wisconsin, or Pennsylvania was totally impossible, according to everybody,” Trump will say. “Republicans were a party known for starting wars overseas, cutting Social Security and Medicare at home, and pushing mass amnesty for illegal aliens.”

“To put it simply, on Election Day 2016, we didn’t just save America—we SAVED the Republican Party,” Trump will say before highlighting his electoral performance in 2016 and 2020.

“I was the first Republican since 1988 to win Michigan, the first since 1988 to win Pennsylvania, and the first to win Wisconsin since 1984,” Trump’s remarks read. “Nationwide, I flipped over 200 counties that voted TWICE for Barack Obama. In Wisconsin alone, 14 counties swung from Democrat to Republican by 20 POINTS or more, never happened before.”

“Then, despite four years of deranged opposition like no other president has ever faced, we did even better the second time than we did the first, getting more votes in 2020 than any sitting president in American history, by far,” Trump plans to say.

“We got 12 million more votes than in 2016, almost 10 million more votes than Barack Obama got in BEATING Mitt Romney, and 1.5 million more votes than all Republican candidates for the House of Representatives combined,” Trump will add.

Trump also plans to highlight that he received 1.2 million more votes than in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s gubernatorial victory.

“Across the country, Biden won 551 counties—I won 2,588 counties,” Trump will say. “For generations, the great state of Florida had been among the most hotly contested swing states in the nation—but today, Florida is no longer a swing state, because we turned it into a RED state.”

“Iowa and Ohio have also moved from solid purple to deep red,” Trump’s remarks say.

The former president believes the path to a Republican White House victory in 2024 is to “finish what we started.”

“In 2024, the path to victory is clear: we have to FINISH what we started. We have to see this evolution through to its completion. The old Republican Party of RINOs, Neo-cons, and Globalists is GONE—and it is NEVER coming back,” Trump will say.

