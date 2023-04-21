Election officials, appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), are set to remove nearly 19,000 dead voter registrants from Virginia’s voter rolls.

This week, Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals, appointed by Youngkin last year, announced that close to 19,000 dead registrants were recently discovered on the state’s voter rolls.

The dead registrants were found after officials reviewed death records from the Virginia Department of Health dating back to 1960 that were not previously shared.

Subsequently, the dead registrants will be removed and a new set of protocols will be used by Virginia election officials to more quickly remove dead registrants from voter rolls in the future.

“Maintaining the accuracy and security of our voter list continues to be a top priority for ELECT as the agency transitions to the new statewide voter registration system,” Beals said in a statement. “Through new mechanisms for updating our voter rolls, the department is working towards a best-in-class data voter registration list with the most accurate data available.”

As part of the new protocols, family members of dead registrants can report the death of their loved ones to their local registrar who will then be allowed to use obituaries to confirm the death. Registrars will also be able to search for the death of a registrant in Virginia through a national database.

In 2020, ahead of the presidential election, a court brief filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation reported nearly 12,000 dead registrants on Virginia’s voter rolls.

