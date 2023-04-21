Poll: Majority of Voters ‘Have Doubts’ Biden Is Fit to Serve

A majority of registered voters hold doubts about President Joe Biden’s fitness to serve, according to a Harvard-Harris poll.

The poll, released Thursday, asked participants, “Is Joe Biden mentally fit to serve as President of the United States or do you have doubts about his fitness for office?”

Of the respondents, 56 percent say they “have doubts about his fitness” to serve, while 44 percent believe Biden “is mentally fit” to serve.

The figures are unchanged from Harvard-Harris’s March poll.

The divide among registered voters is along partisan lines, as 78 percent of Democrats believe he “is mentally fit,” while 84 percent of Republicans have their doubts.

Among independents and voters registered with a party other than the two major parties, 37 percent believe he is fit to serve, versus 63 percent who “have doubts.”

The survey also asked participants if they “think Joe Biden is showing he is too old to be President or do you think he is showing he is fit to be president?”

Two in three registered voters (67 percent) say Biden is “[s]howing he is too old,” including 37 percent of Democrats, 93 percent of Republicans, and 76 percent of independents.

The figure is up two points from March, when 65 percent of registered voters thought Biden was “showing he is too old.”

Conversely, just 33 percent of registered voters in the current poll believe he is demonstrating that “he is fit to be president.” This figure is comprised of 63 percent of Democrats, 7 percent of Republicans, and 24 percent of independents.

Biden’s approval rating pings at 43 percent for the second month in a row, with a plurality of 41 percent “strongly” disapproving of his performance.

Additionally, a majority of registered voters believe Biden would lose a Democrat primary, including 25 percent of Democrats, 78 percent of Republicans, and 60 percent of independents.

The poll comes as Biden “Biden and his team are preparing to announce his reelection campaign next week,” the Washington Post’s Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer reported Friday, citing “three people briefed on the plans.”

Harvard-Harris sampled 1,845 registered voters from April 18-19. A margin of error was not specified.