Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Breitbart News this weekend that his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, has lost jobs in Hollywood for supporting his campaign.

Appearing on Breitbart News Daily, the son of political titan Robert F. Kennedy (a.k.a. Bobby) said that cancel culture exists and it is “alarming.”

“You mentioned fear just now,” Joel Pollak said. “I wonder if you share some of the fears many Americans have of the cancel culture. You spoke about your wife, actress Cheryl Hines, potential first lady. She’s a very talented actress, very funny. Has she faced that kind of fear? That kind of pressure because you’re challenging an incumbent president from the Democratic Party? Do you think that she will face pressure from Hollywood?”

“Yes. I think that is already happening,” responded Kennedy.

“Do you want to elaborate on that?” Pollak asked.

“I don’t want to go into details, but I can tell you that she has already lost … In fact, she lost one today. I can tell you, yes, there is a cancel culture. It’s alarming,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy provided no further details, but as Breitbart News reported last week, leftists pounced on the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress after she voiced support for her husband amid his decision to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democrat nomination. Though Cheryl Hines has been critical of her husband’s anti-vaccine advocacy in the past, she did issue a short statement in support of her husband’s presidential run.

“My husband, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced today he will be running for President and I support his decision,” the 57-year-old actress told People.

“He is a fearless leader who understands the needs of the American people and has devoted his life fighting for democracy,” she added. Hines also introduced RFK Jr. at his campaign rally on Wednesday.

Last year, Cheryl Hines publicly denounced her husband when he referenced Holocaust victim Anne Frank while speaking out against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” he said.

Hines later said after a public backlash, “My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.”

“Yeaaaah, I held out as long as I could, but I’ve lost all respect for Cheryl Hines,” lamented transgender activist Charlotte Clymer. “As I said previously, when even the Kennedy family is refusing to support RFK, Jr.’s bid for office, that’s the biggest red flag and the only one you really need. Cheryl Hines needs better girlfriends in her life.”

