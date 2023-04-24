Conservatives React to Tucker Carlson’s Fox Departure: ‘He Doesn’t Need Them’

“Good for Tucker. Trust me, he doesn’t need them,” she said:

Good for Tucker. Trust me, he doesn’t need them. https://t.co/NjFqqsIV4q — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 24, 2023

Christian Ziegler, chair of the Republican Party of Florida, suggested that Carlson launch his own network “immediately,” deeming him the “single most important and effective voice in news.”

“Let the pro-Freedom Champions rally and join him on the network,” he added:

Tucker Carlson should launch his own network immediately. He is the single most important and effective voice in news. Let the pro-Freedom Champions rally and join him on the network. — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) April 24, 2023

“Confirmed: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News. OMG,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote:

Confirmed: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News. OMG. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 24, 2023

“The best decision I ever made was leaving Fox,” former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake remarked. “Good for you, @TuckerCarlson. You’re free & uncensored!”:

The best decision I ever made was leaving Fox. Good for you, @TuckerCarlson. You’re free & uncensored! pic.twitter.com/ZsUwnGAZ7M — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 24, 2023

Charlie Kirk noted that the left’s celebrations may be a bit premature.

“The left is celebrating because they think that Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News eliminates his voice. Wrong,” he warned:

The left is celebrating because they think that Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News eliminates his voice. Wrong. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 24, 2023

Eric Trump openly pondered what is going on internally at Fox News, given the string of recent departures.

“First it was @LaraLeaTrump, then @dbongino now @TuckerCarlson… What is happening to Fox?” he asked:

First it was @LaraLeaTrump, then @dbongino now @TuckerCarlson… What is happening to Fox? — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 24, 2023

Host Glenn Beck predicted that this move will “KILL Fox” and already invited him to join The Blaze:

Fox News' goodbye message to @TuckerCarlson sure looks like what they said when I left. I have a feeling this will KILL Fox. pic.twitter.com/oOFXnv4sKp — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 24, 2023

.@glennbeck invites @TuckerCarlson to join The Blaze in the wake of departure from Fox News: "We would love to have you here, you won't miss a beat, and together the two of us will tear it up." pic.twitter.com/7IfP7HQaFA — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 24, 2023

The Daily Wire’s Jeremy Boreing also addressed inquiries on if Carlson is joining Daily Wire.

“A lot of people are asking if @TuckerCarlson is coming to @realDailyWire. I suspect Tucker already has a plan, but we’d break out the big novelty checkbook for him if he doesn’t,” he wrote:

A lot of people are asking if @TuckerCarlson is coming to @realDailyWire. I suspect Tucker already has a plan, but we'd break out the big novelty checkbook for him if he doesn't. pic.twitter.com/VW09QFgPOW — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) April 24, 2023

“Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow! Thank you for being one of the greatest and most powerful voices in the conservative movement,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said, expressing excitement to see what is to come:

Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow! Thank you for being one of the greatest and most powerful voices in the conservative movement. Can’t wait to see what’s next! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 24, 2023

“I am positively shocked regarding Tucker Carlson,” Candace Owens said. “Greatest talent at Fox News:”

I am positively shocked regarding Tucker Carlson. Greatest talent at Fox News. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 24, 2023

James Golden, also known as the late Rush Limbaugh’s right hand man “Bo Snerdly,” predicted that Carlson “will have more offers to chose [sic] from than any other media personality in recent history” in the next 24 hours:

My guess is that within 24 hours @TuckerCarlson will have more offers to chose from than any other media personality in recent history.#TuckerCarlson — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, shares of Fox plunged after the announcement of Carlson’s departure.

“Shares were down by as much as 5.1 percent after the news broke. They have since recovered some of that ground,” Breitbart News reported.