A majority of Democrats say Hunter Biden’s alleged “preferential treatment” in his tax case with the Justice Department is a serious scandal, a Rasmussen Reports poll found Wednesday.

Last week, an IRS agent alleged the improper politicization of a tax probe into the president’s son. The whistleblower alleged two Biden administration political appointees within the DOJ are working to block charges against Hunter for tax violations – against recommendations.

In addition, the whistleblower alleged the U.S. prosecutor assigned to the case requested to be named as a special counsel in the probe to provide a degree of separation between the probe and President Joe Biden. That request was apparently turned down by Joe Biden’s attorney general.

According to the poll, among all likely voters, 69 percent say it is a serious scandal, including 48 percent who say it is very serious.

While the majority think it is a serious issue, 28 percent say the alleged “preferential treatment” is not a serious scandal, including 13% who say it is not at all serious.

The majorities of all political categories agree the accusations are serious, Rasmussen reported:

Majorities of every political category – 82% of Republicans, 53% of Democrats and 71% of unaffiliated voters – believe the accusation of preferential treatment” in the Hunter Biden IRS investigation is at least a somewhat serious scandal. More than two-thirds (68%) of Republicans and nearly half (46%) of unaffiliated voters say the scandal is Very Serious, as do 30% of Democrats

The seriousness of the alleged corruption does not reflect expectations that President Joe Biden will be impeached.

Forty-four percent of Democrats, 43 percent of Republicans, and 30 percent of unaffiliated voters say, “It’s at least somewhat likely the investigation of Hunter Biden is likely to lead Congress to impeach President Biden.”

The poll surveyed 909 likely voters from April 20,23-24, with a three point margin of error.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden’s lawyers were spotted by CNN silently walking out of the Justice Department from their scheduled meeting with U.S. prosecutor David Weiss and at least one Justice Department official.

The president’s son’s high-powered lawyers apparently refused to answer CNN’s questions, leaving those interested in one of the biggest political scandals of the 21st century to speculate about the outcome of the meeting.