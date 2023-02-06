Hunter Biden is reportedly weighing the creation of a legal defense fund to cover the charges of his high-powered attorneys, which experts estimate to cost at least $100,000 per month.

It is unknown who would run the fund and what types of “parameters or confidentiality rules would be adopted” to avoid compromising Hunter’s father, the Washington Post reported. It is unclear if foreign money would be accepted by the fund or who would be interested in defending Hunter from both the Justice Department and congressional probes.

– Hunter Biden's allies are weighing a legal defense fund

– He's struggling financially and has sold roughly a dozen paintings

– His legal debt is well into the millions, and expected to grow

– There's been disagreements within his legal team Our look: https://t.co/nZF3eArXnr — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 31, 2023

Hunter has hired four top-notch lawyers to defend himself against potential charges of tax fraud and gun violations, along with nine congressional probes into potential violations, including wire fraud.

Hunter’s high-powered attorneys could be costing him more than $100,000 per month, legal experts told Breitbart News in December.

The attorneys are a formidable front against congressional staffers and public servants. Hunter’s lawyers are lead attorney Kevin Morris, a high-profile entertainment lawyer, and Abbe Lowell, who represents high-profile individuals engulfed in political scandals, along with Chris Clark and Joshua A. Levy.

Clark’s professional history includes working as a partner at the same Washington, DC, law firm where Rep. Liz Cheney’s husband is a partner. Levy’s history includes representing the opposition research firm Fusion GPS during the Russia hoax.

It is unclear how Hunter could afford such powerful lawyers while cash-poor. Hunter admitted was nearly penniless while Joe Biden was vice president, living paycheck to paycheck after out-of-control spending. From 2018-2019, Joe Biden even committed to wiring Hunter $100,000.

Hunter Biden was desperate to avoid jail for $320,000 unpaid taxes after blowing his money on prostitutes, drugs and luxe cars, authenticated emails show

https://t.co/69FbcZOcKj — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) April 9, 2021

In 2021, Hunter began earning money as an artist. Reports indicate Hunter sold five paintings for $375,000 before 2022. Since then, Hunter’s has sold about seven more works for more than his asking price of $500,000.

Outside of Hunter’s artistic endeavors, he earned tens of millions of dollars from foreign business deals for which “Hunter offered no real work,” according to Breitbart News’s senior contributor Peter Schweizer.

“What we know is that the Biden family has benefited from commercial deals overseas to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. That’s not in dispute. That’s based on the so-called suspicious activity reports that the Treasury Department has released because a U.S. Senate committee asked for it,” Schweizer explained. “These documents show the flow of funds from Russian, Ukrainian, and Chinese sources, among others. So we know there’s been a flow of funds. We also know that the people sending that money have very close relationships with the government.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) previously requested Morris disclose how Hunter’s financial entanglements. Morris, who reportedly gave Hunter $2 million to pay the IRS for delinquent taxes, did not comply. Comer plans to demand reissue a request to Morris now that House Republicans hold the majority and have subpoena power.

“The committee has argued that such financial support ‘may constitute’ an in-kind contribution to President Biden’s political efforts, which means they should be formally reported and subject to legal limitations — a contention rejected by Hunter Biden’s supporters,” the Post reported.

